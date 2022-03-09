Azerbaijan MoD: Situation in all directions is stable and is under the control

Information spread in Armenian social networks about alleged tension in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, are groundless and provocative, News.az reports.

"We state that the situation in all directions is stable and is under the control of the units of the Azerbaijan Army," the Ministry noted.





News.Az