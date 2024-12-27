Azerbaijan, Morocco strengthen ties with military cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has approved a military cooperation agreement with Morocco, strengthening ties between the two nations.

During a plenary session on Friday, lawmakers discussed and passed the bill to approve the "Agreement on Military Cooperation in the Field of Defence between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco."The document was inked on October 30, 2024.In addition to the military pact, Azerbaijan and Morocco have also removed visa requirements for their citizens. As of August 28, 2024, Azerbaijani nationals can now travel to Morocco for stays of up to 90 days without the need for a visa, provided their passports are valid for at least 180 days from the date of entry. Likewise, Moroccan citizens can visit Azerbaijan visa-free.This new arrangement coincides with the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco, which were established in 1992. The move is expected to enhance travel, tourism, and business exchanges, further cementing the growing bilateral ties between the two countries.

News.Az