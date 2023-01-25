Azerbaijan moves up 34 spots to rank 52nd in National Cyber Security Index

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has climbed 34 spots to rank 52nd in the National Cyber Security Index, a global live index held and developed by E-Governance Academy Foundation of Estonia, which measures the preparedness of countries to prevent cyber threats and manage cyber incidents, the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA) told AZERTAC.

The successful activities carried out in the field of digital development and ensuring cyber security in Azerbaijan led to further improvement of the country’s global position in the field of cybersecurity on relevant indicators.

This year, the rankings evaluated 161 countries across 46 different indicators, including general cyber security indicators, baseline cyber security indicators and incident and crisis management indicators.

According to the index, Georgia is ranked 50th, while Armenia 90th.

