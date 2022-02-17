Azerbaijan names its Chef de Mission and flag bearer for Beijing 2022 Paralympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee has announced its Chef de Mission and flag bearer for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, News.Az reports.

Rauf Mursalov was named the Chef de Mission of the Azerbaijan team for the 2022 Winter Paralympics, while Mehman Ramazanzade will be the country`s flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Games.

On March 4, 2022, Beijing will welcome approximately 600 of the world`s best Paralympic athletes for the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, becoming the first city to have hosted both the summer and winter editions of the Paralympic Games.

The Paralympics will take place over 10 days from March 4 to 13, with athletes competing in 78 different events across six sports in two disciplines: snow sports (alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon and snowboarding) and ice sports (para ice hockey and wheelchair curling).

News.Az