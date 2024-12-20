Azerbaijan names new ambassador to several countries

Azerbaijan names new ambassador to several countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an order on the appointment of Ramil Rzayev as the country’s new ambassador to Indonesia.

Under another presidential order, Mammad Ahmadzada was appointed as Azerbaijan’s new ambassador to the Netherlands, News.Az reports.The Azerbaijani president also signed an order on the appointment of Fuad Musayev as the country’s permanent representative to the UN.By the relevent presidential order, Mahir Aliyev and Adish Mammadov were reacalled from the posts of Azerbaijan’s ambassadors to Qatar and the Czech Republic, respectively.

News.Az