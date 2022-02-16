Azerbaijan names representative for Eurovision 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan picked the winner of The Voice of Azerbaijan Nadir Rustamli as its representative for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 to be held in Turin, Italy, the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company told News.Az.

Isa Malikov, head of the Azerbaijani delegation at Eurovision, said more than 300 songs have been submitted for selection.

"As always, we try to choose the best song regardless of the genre. Staying true to ourselves, we will also prioritize how well it matches the singer's voice and style in song selection this year. The selection process will end on the 2nd week of March and the song will be made public," he said.

The semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, which will be held in Turin under the slogan "The Sound of Beauty," are due to take place on May 10 and 12, and the final on May 14.

News.Az