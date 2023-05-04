Azerbaijan-NATO partnership progressed in line with PfP principles: Mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO has made a significant progress in line with the purposes and principles of the Partnership for Peace Framework Document, Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO said on Twitter.

“29 years ago OTD, National Leader Heydar Aliyev signed PfP Framework Document, establishing mutually beneficial partnership between Azerbaijan & NATO. Over three decades, Azerbaijan-NATO partnership has made a significant progress in line with the purposes & principles of PfP,” the mission tweeted.

News.Az