Azerbaijan neutralizes 132 mines in its liberated territories last week
- 10 May 2022 10:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from May 2 to 7, as many as 97 anti-personnel and 35 anti-tank mines, as well as 86 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, over 344 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.