Azerbaijan observes moment of silence for 20 January martyrs

Today, at 12:00 (local time), a nationwide moment of silence reverently honored the 20 January martyrs across Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The entire country came to a standstill as traffic halted, sirens echoed from ships, cars and trains, paying tribute to the victims of the 20 January tragedy. In a solemn gesture of mourning, the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan was lowered in cities, districts, villages and settlements nationwide.

Marking the 34th anniversary of the Bloody January tragedy, the memory of the martyrs was honored not only across the entirety of Azerbaijan but also in several countries, with commemorative events organized.

Baku residents have been visiting the Alley of Martyrs since the early hours of Saturday to pay tribute to Azerbaijan`s valiant sons and daughters, laying flowers at their graves.

