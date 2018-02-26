Azerbaijan observes moment of silence for Khojaly victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

A moment of silence was observed to honor the memory of the Khojaly genocide victims in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

The movement of traffic and pedestrians in the country was stopped for a minute at 17:00 (UTC+4) to honor the tragedy victims, while the minute of silence was accompanied by horns of ships in the Bay of Baku, metro cars and railway trains.

The state flag was lowered in other cities and districts of the country, as well as at the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in foreign countries.

Tens of thousands of Baku residents have been visiting Khojaly memorial in Khatai district since the early hours of Monday to pay tribute to victims of the tragedy.

Commemorative events are held across Azerbaijan as well as in foreign countries.

Twenty-six years ago, in the early hours of February 26, 1992, the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly in the Karabakh region of the country was brutally attacked by the Armenian aremd forces, resulting in the massacre of some 800 Azerbaijani civilians. This remains the largest war crime in the South Caucasus in the second part of the 20th century.

