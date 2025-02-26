Azerbaijan observes moment of silence to honor Khojaly genocide victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

At 17:00 local time today, a moment of silence was observed across Azerbaijan in remembrance of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

Traffic movement came to a halt for a minute, and national flags in cities, towns, districts and villages, as well as diplomatic missions abroad, were lowered, News.Az reports.

Since the early hours of Wednesday, thousands of Baku residents have been visiting the Khojaly genocide memorial in the Khatai district to lay flowers and pay tribute to the Khojaly victims. Commemorative events are held across Azerbaijan.

The Khojaly genocide victims were also commemorated in mosques, churches and synagogues, as well as in the cities of Khojaly, Khankendi, and other liberated areas where the glorious Azerbaijani flag flies.

On the night of 25-26 February 1992, Armenian armed forces attacked the city of Khojaly with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment of the former USSR and brutally massacred the civilian population. A total of 613 residents of the city, including 63 children and 106 women, were brutally murdered, with 1,275 people taken prisoner and subjected to torture. The fate of 150 individuals remains unknown. A total of 5,379 residents of Khojaly were forcibly expelled from the city, eight families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent.

