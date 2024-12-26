Azerbaijan observes moment of silence to honor plane crash victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

At 12:00 PM local time on December 26, Azerbaijan held a one-minute silence to honor those who tragically lost their lives in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft.

During the moment of silence, all traffic in Baku came to a halt, News.Az reports.The memory of the victims is being honored in cities and districts across the republic, as well as in government bodies and organizations, foreign countries, and mosques.On December 25, following the crash of the Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route near the city of Aktau, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring December 26 a national day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

News.Az