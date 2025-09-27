Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan observes nationwide moment of silence on Remembrance Day

Photo: AZERTAC

At exactly 12:00 PM on September 27 –Remembrance Day, Azerbaijan paused for a nationwide minute of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the country’s territorial integrity.

People paid tribute to the souls of the fallen soldiers and officers, expressing deep respect for their memory. During the commemoration, state flags were lowered, traffic came to a standstill, and car horns were sounded, News.Az reports.

According to the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, September 27 was declared Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who fought heroically and gave their lives for the country’s territorial integrity during the Patriotic War, as well as for all martyrs.

Commemoration ceremonies are being held today in all cities and regions of the country, including the liberated territories, honoring the blessed memory of the martyrs with profound respect.


