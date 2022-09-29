Azerbaijan offers Europe most realistic opportunity for energy supply: Hungarian FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan offers Europe the most realistic opportunity for a more reliable energy supply, Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, said on Facebook, News.Az reports.

“The amount of gas coming from Azerbaijan will be doubled in the coming years, so it is important that the European Union supports the infrastructure investments that will allow the transport of Azerbaijani gas to Central Europe,” the Hungarian minister noted.

Szijjarto pointed out that green electricity supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe will begin in the future via the route through Georgia, Romania and Hungary.

News.Az