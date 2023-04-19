Azerbaijan, OIC discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Brahim Taha, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the upcoming holy Ramadan holiday and wished peace and prosperity to the entire Islamic world.

During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the existing cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and the OIC as well as issues on the agenda and prospects for cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the fruitful and effective cooperation of Azerbaijan with the OIC, noting that this cooperation is being successfully continued both on a bilateral level and within international organizations.

The parties also touched upon the results of the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Mauritania in March this year as well as the decisions taken and future plans.

During the conversation, FM Bayramov highlighted the efforts made by Azerbaijan to eliminate the consequences of the former conflict as well as strengthen peace and security in the region, and the steps taken on the peace agenda. The minister also pointed out the provocations committed by Armenia, which aggravated the situation.

The FM commended the fact that the OIC traditionally supports the just position of Azerbaijan, based on international law, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Noting that the Azerbaijani government is carrying out a large-scale restoration work on the liberated territories, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov invited representatives of friendly and fraternal countries within the Organization to participate in these projects.

During the telephone conversation, they also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az