Azerbaijan, Oman ink MoU to boost legal cooperation
The Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs of Oman have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the justice and legal fields.

The MoU, signed during Azerbaijani Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov’s visit to Muscat, provides for experience-sharing across multiple areas. The document is expected to be mutually beneficial and contribute to the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the visit, Ahmadov also met with his Omani counterpart, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Saidi, to discuss expanding the use of information and communication technologies in the justice sector, legal assistance, extradition, and the transfer of convicted persons. Both sides emphasized that intensifying reciprocal visits and broadening the exchange of experience would further strengthen legal cooperation.


