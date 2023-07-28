Azerbaijan opens embassy in Slovakia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan will be established in the city of Bratislava, Slovakia.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Slovak Republic (in the city of Bratislava)", News.Az reports.

The opening of the embassy will make an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on November 23, 1993. Until now, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria has been operating in Slovakia as well.

Currently, there is an Azerbaijani consulate already operating in Slovakia.

