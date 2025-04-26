Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss current and future strategic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar had a phone conversation on Saturday.

The ministers discussed the current status and future prospects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the regional security situation, News.Az reports.

During the call, they reviewed high-level contacts between the two countries' leaders, the implementation of agreements reached during recent high-level visits, and avenues for collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including economy, trade, investment, energy security, and transportation.

The Pakistani Minister briefed Minister Bayramov on the tensions between Pakistan and India. Minister Bayramov expressed his hope that these tensions would be resolved diplomatically through negotiations.

The ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual concern.

News.Az