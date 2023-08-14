Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss ICT cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Farid Ahmadov has met with the representatives of 9D Technologies, one of the leading ICT companies in Pakistan, News.az reports.

The delegation’s official visit aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and promote exchange of knowledge and experience in information and communication technologies.

The Deputy Minister outlined the progress of ICT sector in Azerbaijan.

Farid Ahmadov underscored the importance of international relations in increasing of Azerbaijan’s potential in the field of ICT.

News.Az