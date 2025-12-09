Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss strengthening cultural ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi at the Baku Congress Center on Tuesday to discuss expanding relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the margins of the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025, which brings together officials from dozens of countries and international organizations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Hailing Pakistan’s active participation in the event, Karimli highlighted the deep, fraternal bonds between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, emphasizing that strong personal connections between the heads of state elevate bilateral relations to the highest level.

The Pakistani minister expressed gratitude for the cordial meeting, noting the vast potential for cooperation between the two countries in the cultural sector. He stressed the importance of developing a roadmap and collaboration program in this regard.

The sides also explored cooperation opportunities across various fields of culture.

