Azerbaijan parliament approves ombudsperson’s annual report
- 07 Mar 2017 11:29
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Politics
Azerbaijan’s parliament has approved the annual report of Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Elmira Suleymanova.
Vice-Speaker of Parliament Bahar Muradova said that the report has been prepared at the highest level and there was no need for an extensive discussion, APA reported.
A number of other MPs who made a speech also gave the report a positive review.
The report was then put to the vote and approved.
