Azerbaijan parliament approves ombudsperson’s annual report

Azerbaijan parliament approves ombudsperson’s annual report

Azerbaijan’s parliament has approved the annual report of Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Elmira Suleymanova.

Vice-Speaker of Parliament Bahar Muradova said that the report has been prepared at the highest level and there was no need for an extensive discussion, APA reported.
 
A number of other MPs who made a speech also gave the report a positive review.
 
The report was then put to the vote and approved.

