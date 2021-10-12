Azerbaijan participates as “Guest of Honour” country in Taihu World Cultural Forum (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sixth annual conference of the Taihu World Cultural Forum under the motto “Mutual learning among civilizations: Building a community of shared future for humanity" has today kicked off in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province. With Azerbaijan as the first “Guest of Honour Country”, the China-initiated forum offers a platform to promote dialogue and exchanges between different cultures.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is also among the organizers of the Forum.

During the opening ceremony, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov presented a video message of congratulation from President Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants.

“The prestige of this international event, held under the auspices of the People's Republic of China, is growing every year. Bringing together prominent politicians, scholars and creative intellectuals from around the world the Taihu World Cultural Forum makes a significant contribution to intercultural dialogue,” says the message.

“Multiculturalism is one of the main priorities of state policy in Azerbaijan. It is one of the important values inherent in the lifestyle of the Azerbaijani people. That is why we consider it important to bring together representatives of different cultures and hold discussions on finding solutions to global problems, and we believe that these issues will be the focus of this year's Forum.”

Some 500 delegates from more than 30 countries and regions gathered online and offline to discuss cultural diversity, One Belt, One Road initiative, pandemic prevention and control, and poverty alleviation.

The two-day Forum will feature side events on "Promoting cultural diversity in the world and building a community of shared future for mankind," "Scientific and technological progress helps to build a community of a shared future for mankind," and etc.

World Cultural Forum (Taihu, China) is a national non-governmental organization, to promote development of the Chinese culture and cross-cultural communications between China and foreign countries.

News.Az

