Azerbaijan participating in NATO PA spring session

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s spring session has kicked off in Warsaw, Poland.

Azerbaijani MPs Malahat Ibrahimgizi and Kamran Bayramov are taking part in the session.

Promotion of democracy and human rights in the Black Sea region, the role of special operation forces in modern security conditions, the interrelation between local and regional security in Afghanistan, the future of space industry, energy security in Central and Eastern Europe, and other topics will be discussed at the meeting.

The session will end on May 29.

