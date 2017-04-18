Azerbaijan pays much attention to production of export products

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is paying much attention to the production of export products, Aydin Mirzazade, Azerbaijani MP, told Trend Apr. 18.

The MP added that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the government pay great attention to the production of export products.

"The whole range of issues in this field was considered at the recent republican conference of non-oil exporters with the participation of the Azerbaijani president in the country’s Yevlakh district,” he added. “The Made in Azerbaijan brand has already been recognized in the world.”

"Azerbaijan is one of the countries taking the first actions in the export of defense products,” he added. “There is a great demand for Azerbaijani armaments and military equipment abroad due to the efforts of the country’s Ministry of Defense Industry, established ten years ago."

News.Az

