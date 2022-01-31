Azerbaijan pays special attention to commandos’ training: Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the Land Forces Operations Commando military units, recently established as part of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the instructions of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, special attention is paid to the organization of service combat activities.

All facilities in the Commando military units have been built in accordance with modern requirements and provided with the necessary equipment and inventory, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

Appropriate conditions have been created for the quality organization of service combat activities and the effective conduct of leisure time.

The created conditions allow to conduct intensive training exercises with the commandos at a high level in accordance with the combat training plan.

Taking into account the experience gained in the Patriotic War, a high level of combat readiness and improvement of practical skills of the commandos is ensured with the participation of Turkish professional officers.

During the classes held under the conditions maximally adapted to real combat conditions, commandos perform redeployment in areas with sharp terrain by military helicopters and other means.

During the exercises, the commandos successfully accomplish the tasks of crossing the obstacle course in direct contact, fighting in mountainous areas, infiltrating into the depths of defense, as well as besieging and neutralizing the sabotage group resisting in temporary shelters and settlements.

