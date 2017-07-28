Azerbaijan, Peru mull promising spheres of co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Peru named promising spheres of cooperation, among which there are energy, agriculture, mutual investments, tourism and humanitarian fields, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Peru’s Chargé d'affaires in Azerbaijan Luis Chang Boldrini have discussed the issues of cooperation in these spheres.

During the meeting, the two sides noted the importance of expanding the contractual and legal base, holding political consultations at the level of foreign ministries of the two countries.

Mammadyarov congratulated the Peruvian diplomat on his appointment, and noted that his activities will contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation.

The Peruvian embassy in Azerbaijan started its activity in June 2017.

News.Az

