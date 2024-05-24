Azerbaijan plans to relocate over 12,000 residents to liberated Lachin by late 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is planned to relocate more than 12,000 residents to Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin district by the end of 2026.

Masim Mammadov, special representative of Azerbaijan’s President in Lachin district, announced this during a COP29-related presentation held for members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including ambassadors, military attachés, and representatives of international organizations, News.Az reports.The special presidential representative noted that more than 700 private houses and residential complexes have been rebuilt in Lachin since September 2022.“We are proud that Lachin, which was turned into ruins during the occupation, has become one of the beautiful corners of Azerbaijan. A year ago, the first former internally displaced persons returned to their homeland. Already 730 families (more than 2,766 people) have returned to Lachin district. In a short time, the city of Lachin, the villages of Zabukh and Sus were rebuilt and handed over to former Azerbaijani IDPs,” he added.

News.Az