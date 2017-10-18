Azerbaijan, Poland enjoy high-level political ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Polish counterpart Witold Waszczykowski, who is in Baku on an official visit.

The sides reviewed the current status of relations and issues of the agenda, legal-treaty base and status of documents being considered between the two countries as well as stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in terms of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland, AzerTag reports.

They noted that this year the two countries celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and in this regards, congratulatory letters were exchanged between the foreign ministers of both countries.

The ministers emphasized the importance of the official visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Poland in June, 2017 and agreements reached between the parties, in particular the signing of a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership.

Witold Waszczykowski spoke about the meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and hailed the high-level political contacts between the two countries.

The sides touched upon the activity of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission, the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Poland Inter-Parliamentary Relations, as well as regular political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs, noted the importance of intensifying of cooperation areas between the two countries in various formats.

They commended the successful cooperation of the two countries within international organizations, including the EU, especially Eastern Partnership program, NATO, OSCE, as well as the Visegrad Group.

The FMs also discussed regional energy and transport projects, including transportation of oil and gas from the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe as well as East-West, North-South routes and their prospects, comparative advantages in terms of efficiency and timing.

Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart about the current status of negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and stressed the importance of implementation of the demands of the UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict. The FM expressed his gratitude to the Polish Government for its support to the conflict settlement within the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, it was stressed that next year will be celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Polish settlements in Azerbaijan and in this regards, recently the parties are working on joint action plan holding a number of public-cultural events. Moreover, it was informed that President of Poland Andrzej Sebastian Duda will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan next year.

The two ministers had broad exchange of views on the issues of cooperation in the fields of humanitarian, tourism, civil aviation and others areas of mutual interest as well as situation in the Middle East and migrant issues.

News.Az

