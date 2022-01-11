Azerbaijan police find abandoned weapons, ammo in liberated Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Weapons and ammunition abandoned by Armenian armed forces were found in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated from the occupation, the Barda district group of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s press service told Trend.

The police officers of the Shusha district, State Security Service and Mine Action Agency employees found six anti-tank missile systems, five grenade launchers, one machine gun, eight grenades, 110 shells of various types, three clips for the automatic rifle, 2,712 cartridges of various calibers, and other munitions.

News.Az