Azerbaijan Premier League canceled

The president of the Professional Football League Ramin Musayev has signed the order about the cancellation of the XX match-day of the I Division, and the XXI and XXII match-days of Premier League, apasport.az website reports.

The order has been signed while being guided by the widespread of coronavirus pandemic in the world during the recent days, the cancellation of football championships by most European countries due to the known threat, as well as the fight waged in our country against the virus, the temporary suspension of the functioning of sport facilities and the debates conducted recently.

Based on the order, the XX match-day of the I Division, and the XXI and XXII match-days of Premier League have been called off.

The information about the date when the canceled match-days will be held will be placed on the official website of the Professional Football League in the upcoming days.

News.Az

