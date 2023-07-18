Azerbaijan prepares special report on Armenian landmine terror

+ ↺ − 16 px

A special report on Armenia’s landmine terror against Azerbaijan has been prepared, said Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, News.Az reports.

She made the remarks at an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

Aliyeva informed the event participants that the existing mine problem in Karabakh slows down the process of the safe return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, seriously impedes the reconstruction and construction work carried out in the region, as well as the peace process.

She noted that fact-finding missions were carried out both during the second Karabakh war and in the post-war period, and a special operational report was prepared, which contains information about the continuation of mine terror and the non-issuance of mine maps.

The ombudsperson stressed that the prepared documents were submitted to international and regional organizations working in the field of human rights, as well as to national human rights institutions of various countries.

News.Az