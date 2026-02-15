Azerbaijan president receives official welcome in Belgrade - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official welcome ceremony was held in Belgrade for Ilham Aliyev on February 15.

A guard of honour was lined up for the Azerbaijani president, and Aleksandar Vučić personally welcomed him, News.Az reports.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Serbia were played, and the chief of the guard of honour reported to President Aliyev. The two leaders then passed along the line of the guard of honour.

Members of the Serbian delegation were introduced to President Aliyev, while Azerbaijani state and government officials were presented to President Vučić.

News.Az