Azerbaijan prevents major drug smuggling at Iran border, detains trespasser

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large amount of narcotics was prevented from being smuggled into the country, says State Border Service of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

According to the report, as a result of operational-military measures taken to ensure reliable protection of the state border and against smuggling and illegal drug trafficking, on January 28 at 04:15, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mollayi Meysen Allahbakhish, born in 1984, was detained in the service area of ​​the "Goytepe" border detachment of the State Border Service's Border Troops, while attempting to smuggle 7 kilograms 145 grams of narcotics into the country.Operational and investigative measures on the fact are underway.

News.Az