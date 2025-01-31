Azerbaijan prevents major drug smuggling at Iran border, detains trespasser
Photo: State Border Service of Azerbaijan
A large amount of narcotics was prevented from being smuggled into the country, says State Border Service of Azerbaijan,News.az reports.According to the report, as a result of operational-military measures taken to ensure reliable protection of the state border and against smuggling and illegal drug trafficking, on January 28 at 04:15, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mollayi Meysen Allahbakhish, born in 1984, was detained in the service area of the "Goytepe" border detachment of the State Border Service's Border Troops, while attempting to smuggle 7 kilograms 145 grams of narcotics into the country.
Operational and investigative measures on the fact are underway.