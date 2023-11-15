Azerbaijan produces more than 40 bcm of natural gas this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan produced 40.1 bcm of natural gas in January-October 2023, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

According to the ministry, 10.7 bcm of gas production was extracted from ACG, while 21.8 bcm from Shah Deniz and 0.5 bcm from Absheron. SOCAR produced 7.1 bcm of gas during this period. Gas was transported with an increase of 1.6 bcm, namely 4.2 percent compared to the relevant period of last year.

During this period, gas sales amounted to 19.8 bcm, which was 8.2 % more compared to the same period the previous year. In January - October 2023, 9.8 billion cubic meter of gas was sold to Europe, 8.1 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.9 bcm to Georgia. During this period 4.7 bcm gas was exported to Türkiye through TANAP.

Since the commissioning of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz till 1 November 2023, about 214.1 bcm of gas was produced from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and more than 204.6 bcm of gas from Shah Deniz. During this period, 144.8 bcm of gas was exported from Shah Deniz.

News.Az