Azerbaijan prohibits holding positions of department head and dean at the same time at university

Azerbaijan prohibits holding positions of department head and dean at the same time at university

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The rules for the holding of the positions of department head, dean and deputy dean at higher education institutions”, approved with decision dated 15 October

These rules apply to all higher education institutions, APA reported.

According to the rules, department heads and faculty deans shall be selected through a competition.

Furthermore, a person is prohibited from holding the positions of department head and dean at the same time and from becoming dean for more than twice successively.

News.Az

News.Az