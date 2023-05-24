Azerbaijan promotes its business tourism potential in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

The business tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan are promoted at Germany’s IMEX Frankfurt exhibition, one of the major exhibitions of the business events industry, organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board under the State Tourism Agency, News.Az reports.

Ten local partners, including the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Baku Congress Center, along with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, are represented at the exhibition to promote business tourism opportunities and increase the number of industry representatives who will visit Azerbaijan for this purpose.

During the meetings held at the stand, the representatives of other countries were informed about the business tourism infrastructure in Azerbaijan, which offers a wide range of modern services, places where international-level events are held, such as Heydar Aliyev Center, Baku Congress Center, Baku Expo Center, as well as hotels and the potential of hosting large-scale business events.

As many as 2,500 tourism representatives from more than 150 countries are participating in the IMEX Frankfurt, which will end tomorrow.

News.Az