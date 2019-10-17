Azerbaijan proposes using VAR in European and world cup qualifiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has suggested that the video assistant referee system, VAR, be introduced in UEFA Euro and FIFA world cup qualifiers, after a disallowed goal cost the nation a point in a EURO 2020 qualifying match against Hungary last Sunday, AZERTAC reported.

Secretary General of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan Elkhan Mammadov made the proposal during his meeting with UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis in Nyon, Switzerland.

Theodoridis said that on UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin`s initiative the issue would be discussed at a meeting of chiefs of UEFA national associations scheduled for late November in Bucharest.

Azerbaijan were disallowed a goal for perceived handball during the stoppage time of their UEFA 2020 qualifying round encounter against Hungary on October 13. Although video replays later showed the ball went in off Bahlul Mustafazade’s chest and despite the objections by the Azerbaijani players and the coach, referee Dennis Higler of the Netherlands did not change the decision, handing Azerbaijan a 1-0 defeat.

Referring to security reasons, Mammadov also stressed the necessity of paying closer attention to the issue of flying drones over pitches during matches.

An incident involving a drone happened during Azerbaijani Qarabag vs Luxembourgish Dudelange UEFA Europa League Group A match on October 3 when after the Azerbaijani side`s second goal a drone carrying the flag of the unrecognized "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" suddenly appeared over the stadium. The game was suspended for 15 minutes.

