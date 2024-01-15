Azerbaijan Prosecutor General’s Office: Death toll in explosion and fire in a furniture workshop in Binagadi district of Baku reaches 6

Azerbaijan Prosecutor General’s Office: Death toll in explosion and fire in a furniture workshop in Binagadi district of Baku reaches 6

“The number of people killed following an explosion and fire in the furniture workshop located on A. Kunanbayev Street in Binagadi District of the capital Baku has risen to 6,” the Press Service of the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, as a result of the search and rescue operations at the scene, the bodies of 6 people were found and pulled out of the rubble.

News.Az