Azerbaijan provides aid to four countries stricken by famine threat

The Republic of Azerbaijan through Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided financial aid in the amount of 50,000 USD via the United Nations for the people in Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan and north-eastern Nigeria stricken by famine threat as the result of humanitarian crisis unfolding this year, News.Az reports.

The aid was provided by Azerbaijan upon the call of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The UN Secretary-General expressed the need to support more than 20 million people facing famine threat, especially children and women, and to take urgent and targeted humanitarian actions with regard to these states in order to address humanitarian crisis.

Sustainable economic growth has enabled Azerbaijan to focus on its national development strategy and actively support international development. Azerbaijan supports the international humanitarian aid and sustainable development projects through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AIDA and other organizations.

Election of Azerbaijan to the UN Economic and Social Council for the years of 2017-2019 provides additional opportunities to play a more active role in discussions on sustainable development and contribute to international development efforts.

News.Az

