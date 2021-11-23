Azerbaijan provides military units in liberated Kalbajar with electricity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's military units in the country's liberated Kalbajar district have been provided with electricity, News.Az reports citing Azerishig OJSC.

The company said that the work on the uninterrupted power supply to Kalbajar is underway. The military bases have been provided with electricity as part of the work conducted over the past month.”

Eight transformer stations have been installed in Veng, Baglipaya, Gamishli, Chaykend and Gilinjli villages, which provide the military bases with electricity.

“For this purpose, electric cables with a voltage of 10 kV and a length of 6.2 kilometers, electric cables with a voltage of 0.4 kV and a length of more than 2.5 kilometers were laid and power transmission lines with a voltage of 10 kV and a length of over 1.5 kilometers were built,” the company added.

According to the company, the power transmission line was restored from the Kalbajar substation with a voltage of 110/35/10 kV to Veng and Baglipaya villages.

An 18-kilometer power transmission line with a voltage of 10 kV has also been restored from the Kalbajar substation to the Zulfugarli village.

The restoration of 35 kV power transmission lines between Yanshag and Chopurlu villages has begun.

“Moreover, wires have been replaced and new poles have been installed on the three-kilometer section of the 35 kV power transmission line between the Kalbajar substation and the Istisu settlement,” the company added.

