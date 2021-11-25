Azerbaijan provides water supply to liberated Kalbajar city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev continues to carry out work on the restoration and reconstruction of water supply systems in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the company told Trend.

Urgent measures were taken in the liberated Kalbajar district and water supply was provided to the city of Kalbajar, as well as to military and civilian facilities.

According to the Coordination Headquarters which was created to find centralized solutions for issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the operational restoration of the water supply systems of Kalbajar city began.

For the continuous supply of drinking water to military servicemen performing their duties in the district and the civilians involved in construction and other activities, the necessary work is being carried out on the main water pipelines and reservoirs of Kalbajar.

"At the confluence of the Zivel and Garakhach rivers, water intake structures have been installed. The emergency sections of the main water pipeline with a length of 27 kilometers up to Kalbajar city have been repaired, and the city's water supply has been provided,” the company said.

“Over the past period, workers of the 7th Regional Administration of the Azersu OJSC have washed and disinfected four reservoirs with a total capacity of 116 cubic meters. Thus, continuous water supply to civil and military facilities has been provided. To date, 28 military and civilian facilities, and up to 40 private houses have been provided with drinking water in the city of Kalbajar," added the company.

News.Az