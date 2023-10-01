Azerbaijan puts Garabagh's former separatist leaders on international wanted list

+ ↺ − 16 px

The former separatist leaders in Garabagh, Araik Harutyunyan and Jalal Harutyunyan, are on the international wanted list, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told journalists on Sunday, News.Az reports.

According to him, David Babayan, Arayik Harutyunyan, and Jalal Harutyunyan were put on the international wanted list in connection with rocket attacks on the civilian population of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city and the killing of civilians during the Second Karabakh War.

“One of them is already in prison and an investigation is underway. The Azerbaijani public will receive detailed information in the near future,” Aliyev said.

“Armenian separatists who committed more than 300 crimes in Garabagh were put on the international wanted list,” he added.

According to Aliyev, all crimes committed by Armenian separatists since the beginning of the Garabagh conflict have been recorded: “We have collected evidence related to these crimes. In total, 300 such criminal cases were initiated. More than 300 criminals have been put on the international wanted list. There is evidence in these cases."

The prosecutor general of Azerbaijan addressed the Armenians, who are on the international wanted list for committing crimes, to surrender voluntarily.

The chief prosecutor noted that four wanted persons have already been detained.

News.Az