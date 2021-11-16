Azerbaijan, Qatar consider prospects of wind energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar’s Nebras Power is interested in investing in the field of wind energy in Azerbaijan.

The mentioned issue was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Chief Executive Officer of the Qatari Nebras Power Khalid Mohammed Jolo, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

The sided also discussed the issues of reforms carried out in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan.

They also exchanged views on issues related to the ‘green energy’ auctions planned in the near future, the possibilities of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar in the field of wind energy, including offshore wind energy and hydropower.

In addition, the sides considered the possibility of Nebras Power's participation in energy projects in Azerbaijan, in particular in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

