Azerbaijan, Qatar eye creation of joint investment fund

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and the Qatari Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yusif bin Hasan al-Saai have mulled the creation of a joint investment f

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani minister talked about the prospects of expanding the Azerbaijan-Qatar economic cooperation, Trend reports.

He noted that a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic, trade and technical issues will be held soon and that an export mission of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will be sent to Qatar on Feb. 11-14.

Mustafayev informed the envoy about the favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan and invited Qatar’s companies to actively cooperate. He also said Qatari businessmen can become residents of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Qatar amounted to $129,550 in January-November 2016, $67,410 of which accounted for the export of Azerbaijani goods to Qatar.

