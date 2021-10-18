Azerbaijan, Qatar agree on mutual visa exemption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Qatar signed an agreement on the exemption of visa requirements for ordinary passport holders, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, has tweeted, News.Az reports.

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Qatari Deputy PM, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday in Baku.

The Qatar deputy PM is paying an official visit to Baku to discuss prospecs for further development of bilateral ties with Azerbaijan.

News.Az