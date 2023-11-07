Azerbaijan raises salaries of servicemen of Defense Ministry’s Special Forces
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing the salaries of servicemen of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
Under the decree, the monthly salaries of servicemen of the Special Forces of the Defense Ministry will see an average growth of 2.1 times.