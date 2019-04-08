Azerbaijan rank first in overall medal table of Cadet European Judo Cup

Azerbaijan have finished first in the overall medal table of the Cadet European Judo Cup held in Teplice, the Czech Republic.

Azerbaijani judokas claimed nine medals, including three golds.

The gold medals came from Ismayil Ganbarli (50kg), Kamran Suleymanov (55kg) and Turan Bayramov (60kg).

Shukran Zamanli (55kg) and Nahid Ismayilov (66kg) captured silver, while Sabina Aliyeva (48kg), Aydin Rzayev (55), Matin Rzazade (66kg) and Aytaj Gardashkhanli (57kg) scooped bronze medals of the tournament.

