Azerbaijan ratifies tourism cooperation agreement with Türkiye

President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed an order ratifying the "Agreement on Cooperation in Tourism between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye."

The agreement, signed in Baku on November 15, 2024, will now enter into force following the completion of internal procedures, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Under the presidential order, Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency will oversee its implementation, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the Turkish government that the necessary steps for the agreement's activation have been finalized.

