Azerbaijan rebukes Russia’s TASS for ‘disrespect’ over its territorial integrity

Azerbaijan has strongly condemned Russian state news agency TASS for referring to the city of Khankendi by its Armenian name “Stepanakert,” calling it an act of “disrespect and insult” to the country’s territorial integrity.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada issued a statement Thursday criticizing the use of toponyms associated with the former separatist regime in Karabakh, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We expect the Russian side to cease the distortion of Azerbaijani place names,” Hajizada said, warning that if the practice continues, Baku may begin using historical names for various locations in Russia as a reciprocal measure.

He added that Azerbaijan demands an apology and a public correction from TASS. If not addressed, Baku may take legal steps against the agency’s operations in the country.

Russian officials and TASS have not yet issued a response to the statement.

