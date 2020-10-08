Azerbaijan recalls ambassador from Greece

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan on Thursday recalled its ambassador from Greece for consultation.

Azerbaijan presented to the Greek Foreign Ministry the information obtained by open sources about the arrival of foreign and Greek nationals of Armenian origin in the occupied Azerbaijani territories with the aim of joining the ongoing hostilities provided by Armenia on September 27, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Baku called on Athens to conduct an appropriate investigation and provide information.

The ministry said Azerbaijan has recalled its ambassador from Greece for consultations after a similar step taken by Athens.

News.Az